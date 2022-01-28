Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,831 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Rollins by 0.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rollins by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,385 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after acquiring an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,961,000 after acquiring an additional 106,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rollins by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after acquiring an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

