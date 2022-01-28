S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €31.00 ($35.23) price target by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.42% from the stock’s previous close.

SANT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on S&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on S&T in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on S&T in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of SANT opened at €16.54 ($18.80) on Wednesday. S&T has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a fifty-two week high of €24.20 ($27.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

