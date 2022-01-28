Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $363.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAIA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.93.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $266.15 on Monday. Saia has a 12 month low of $174.68 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Saia by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Saia by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Saia by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

