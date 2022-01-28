Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,930 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,930 ($53.02) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price target on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.69) price target on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price target on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,096.43 ($55.27).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,716.75 ($50.14) on Friday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £86.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,891.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,677.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($52.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.26 ($11,141.74). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 643 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,436.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

