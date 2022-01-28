Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €105.00 ($119.32) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €94.89 ($107.83) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €88.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.83. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a one year high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

