Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.72. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 1,412 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STRC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.34 and a quick ratio of 51.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRC. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $45,180,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $482,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $10,050,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

