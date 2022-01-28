Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schlumberger is the largest oilfield services player, with a presence in every energy market across the globe. Being the leading provider of technology for complex oilfields, it is better positioned to take up new offshore projects in international markets. The company’s long-term deals with state-run companies and integrated firms are major positives. The significant improvement in oil prices is aiding the company’s overall business. Notably, the company expects to capitalize on the improving demand for oilfield services as increasing commodity prices is encouraging customers to increase drilling activities. Also, Schlumberger is among the first companies in the energy service industry to add Scope 3 emissions ambition in the net-zero emission targets. Consequently, Schlumberger is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.55.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 447.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.