Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $90.18 and a one year high of $114.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.