SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) received a $20.00 price objective from Macquarie in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.30% from the company’s current price.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

SciPlay stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,790,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,866,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,621,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 874,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 781,312 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 1,956.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 693,596 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

