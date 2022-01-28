Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $143.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

