Scotia Capital Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 72,388 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,899,000 after buying an additional 299,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 300,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 26,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

