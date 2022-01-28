Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $502,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 918 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,052. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM opened at $383.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.40 and a 200-day moving average of $532.92. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, lifted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.75.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

