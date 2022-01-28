Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $683.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $788.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $808.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.33.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.