Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,535,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $423.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

