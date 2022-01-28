Scotiabank Trims Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price to C$12.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FRRPF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

