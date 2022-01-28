Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 671,662 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671,662 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 6.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Creek Investment stock remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Friday. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,532. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

