Sculptor Capital LP Buys 1,190,971 Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 313.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,571,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190,971 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $15,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAAC. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,040,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,403,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 215,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,259,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 116,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. 360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

