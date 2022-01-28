Sculptor Capital LP Has $131.08 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the quarter. Natera makes up 1.1% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $131,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.70.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $76,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,115 shares of company stock worth $13,494,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

