Sculptor Capital LP Invests $12.61 Million in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,305,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,614,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 6.06% of B Riley Principal 250 Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRIV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a current ratio of 10.76. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

