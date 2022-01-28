Sculptor Capital LP Lowers Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sculptor Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 454,426 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.0% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.56. The company had a trading volume of 408,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,324,342. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.69. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

