Sculptor Capital LP Sells 32,513 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Sculptor Capital LP cut its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,033,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,513 shares during the quarter. Anaplan makes up approximately 2.0% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 2.76% of Anaplan worth $245,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Anaplan by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,148. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $55.77. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

