Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.45.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $103.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average is $94.39.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,693,000 after buying an additional 31,122 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.