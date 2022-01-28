Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to Buy by Summit Redstone

Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.45.

NASDAQ STX opened at $103.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,693,000 after acquiring an additional 31,122 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

