Seagate Technology’s (STX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.45.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX opened at $103.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average of $94.39. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.