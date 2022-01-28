Seedify.fund Hits Market Capitalization of $148.80 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.17 or 0.00016583 BTC on popular exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $148.80 million and $7.15 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.10 or 0.06596107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,135.40 or 0.99853069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00051766 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

