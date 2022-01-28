Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.08.

Shares of SEEL opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

