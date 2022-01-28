Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 24,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 406,639 shares.The stock last traded at $6.36 and had previously closed at $6.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $699.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

