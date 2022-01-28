ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $700.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $765.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $689.16.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $528.69 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.04, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $605.38 and a 200-day moving average of $623.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

