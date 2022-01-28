ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $650.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $615.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $689.16.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $528.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $605.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.28. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.04, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.