ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $484.42, but opened at $540.00. ServiceNow shares last traded at $549.61, with a volume of 58,348 shares traded.

The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.16.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ServiceNow by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 485.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $605.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.28.

ServiceNow Company Profile (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

