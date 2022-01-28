SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 4,173 Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 82,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $920,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 50.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 125,376 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

AMOT stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $517.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.