SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 7,353 Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Escalade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 15.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Escalade by 110.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCA opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. Escalade, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

