SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,159 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in HNI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in HNI by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,408 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in HNI by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in HNI by 47.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. HNI’s payout ratio is 73.81%.

In related news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $80,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,726. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

