SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $231.42 million, a PE ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 0.84. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

