SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $129,000 in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

