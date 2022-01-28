SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $133,000 in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,559 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMSI. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

SMSI opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

