SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $135,000 in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INZY opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

