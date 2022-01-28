SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 85.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,292 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 378.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the third quarter worth about $30,073,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 122,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Porch Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $66,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,647 shares of company stock worth $3,070,505. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.