SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,307 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 38.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,733,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after buying an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,123,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 832,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 61,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

