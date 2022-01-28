SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 326 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $770.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $840.12 and its 200 day moving average is $837.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $589.97 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

