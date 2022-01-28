SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 326 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 50,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA opened at $770.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $840.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $837.41. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $589.97 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.