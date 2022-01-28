Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ:SMED remained flat at $$6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,670. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 156.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 78,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 30.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMED shares. TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

