ShawSpring Partners LLC Has $295.76 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ShawSpring Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,913 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 342,014 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 30.9% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ShawSpring Partners LLC owned 0.17% of SEA worth $295,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.75.

NYSE SE traded down $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.94. 426,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,209,042. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.