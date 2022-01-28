Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.
Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 2.00.
In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
