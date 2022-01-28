Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

