Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 82.3% in January

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

OTCMKTS:SHECY traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 149,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,499. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

