ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,331,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,314,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.64. 10,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,339. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.13.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

