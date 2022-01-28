Short Interest in C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Declines By 83.5%

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the December 31st total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

C-Bond Systems stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. C-Bond Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.25.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

