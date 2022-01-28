Short Interest in Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Drops By 86.2%

Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FLLLF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 53,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,497. Feel Foods has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08.

