Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Drops By 94.9%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCSMF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 258,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Focus Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.
About Focus Graphite
