Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Drops By 94.9%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCSMF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 258,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Focus Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

