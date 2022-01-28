Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Increases By 15,771.4%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 15,771.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

