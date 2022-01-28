Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Increases By 15,771.4%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 15,771.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.60.
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
